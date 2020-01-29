Previous
Next
Volunteers by ubobohobo
Photo 2069

Volunteers

God bless them. How would communities like ours survive without their energy, drive and unerring generosity.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
566% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise