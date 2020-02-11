Previous
Down Came The Rain by ubobohobo
Down Came The Rain

At last rain has come but this is not heather but rather weeds. Paddocks were so dry the weeds have beaten the grass.
11th February 2020

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Diana ace
Such a lovely sight
February 11th, 2020  
