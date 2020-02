Poser

Old Bill is approaching 10 years of age but he still loves to strut and puff. I think all the turkeys are enjoying being clean after months of heat and dust. Yesterday morning when we had a good fall of rain, the old boys,we have 6 of them, stood out in it and got soaked. Then they strutted around in the puddles before preening and cleaning themselves when the sun broke through. Now today there's been lots of strutting, puffing and display.