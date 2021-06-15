Previous
Beautiful Boys by ubobohobo
Photo 2157

Beautiful Boys

So proud of this year's calf drop. They are a beautiful pen of weaners but its now time to go. Off to market in the morning.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
