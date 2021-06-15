Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2157
Beautiful Boys
So proud of this year's calf drop. They are a beautiful pen of weaners but its now time to go. Off to market in the morning.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2162
photos
47
followers
63
following
592% complete
View this month »
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P600
Taken
15th June 2021 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
australia
,
rural
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close