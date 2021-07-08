Sign up
Photo 2169
Boyne Valley Sunset
A late afternoon walk through the paddock for Mopsy and I to catch this image. She loves it when I appear with camera in hand.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2021 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
