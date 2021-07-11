Previous
Learning by ubobohobo
Photo 2178

Learning

You learn something everyday. I didn't know until one of you told me the other day that female galahs have red eyes and males have black. When the farmyard gang arrived to steal the chook food this morning, I was able to see it for myself.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

