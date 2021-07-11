Sign up
Photo 2178
Learning
You learn something everyday. I didn't know until one of you told me the other day that female galahs have red eyes and males have black. When the farmyard gang arrived to steal the chook food this morning, I was able to see it for myself.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2178
photos
48
followers
63
following
596% complete
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
Tags
australian
,
birds
,
pink
,
galah
