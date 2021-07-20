Previous
Watching by ubobohobo
Photo 2198

Watching

A Gladstone Regional Council employee was explaining a council survey to campers who were staying at the Discovery Centre, Ubobo. This kookaburra watched earnestly throughout from his perch above them in an ironbark tree.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
