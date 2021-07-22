Sign up
Photo 2200
Rainbow Bee-eater
Our gorgeous Bee-eaters. One of my favourite birds. However, I was not as enraptured when they set up home beside our bee hive and gorged themselves on the bees.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd July 2021 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beauties, such a pity re the hive though.
July 23rd, 2021
