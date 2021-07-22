Previous
Rainbow Bee-eater by ubobohobo
Rainbow Bee-eater

Our gorgeous Bee-eaters. One of my favourite birds. However, I was not as enraptured when they set up home beside our bee hive and gorged themselves on the bees.
Margaret Pengelly

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beauties, such a pity re the hive though.
July 23rd, 2021  
