Previous
Next
Farmland at Sunset by ubobohobo
Photo 2202

Farmland at Sunset

Our neighbour spent Saturday afternoon baling and wrapping his barley. Made an interesting foreground for the Many Peaks Range floodlit by the setting sun.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise