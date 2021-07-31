Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2209
Pigeon Pair
Whiling away the midday hour grooming themselves in the shade of the gate.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2209
photos
49
followers
63
following
605% complete
View this month »
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st July 2021 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They have such gorgeous plumage!
July 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close