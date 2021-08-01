Previous
August Sunrise 2021 by ubobohobo
August Sunrise 2021

The first rays of August sunshine touching the bottlebrush. Winter appears to have come and gone. Doesn't look good for summer. It's so hot already.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

