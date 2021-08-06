Grey-crowned Babbler

This photo is very special to me. I've grown up calling this bird a "happy family" because they travel in happy family groups chattering to each other constantly. Only over the past few years I am seeing fewer and fewer of them. The group was down to seven members a couple of years ago. Only three returned last winter and now this winter there is just this one bird. It still chatters incessantly but there are no answers to his calls.