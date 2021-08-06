Grey-crowned Babbler

This photo is very special to me. I've grown up calling this bird a "happy family" because they travel in happy family groups chattering to each other constantly. Only over the past few years I am seeing fewer and fewer of them. The group was down to seven members a couple of years ago. Only three returned last winter and now this winter there is just this one bird. It still chatters incessantly but there are no answers to his calls.
I haven't posted any shots of our backyard birds for ages but fortunately they are still around - or at least they have been until now. A few days ago, "developers" or as I prefer to call them, "urban vandals" cleared a block two doors down from us of all the gum trees and other smaller trees ready for three houses to be built on what was previously 1 block with a large house on it. Consequently, many of our birds have lost their nesting and shelter trees. Interesting to see the effect in the longer term :-(