Previous
Next
Grey-crowned Babbler by ubobohobo
Photo 2217

Grey-crowned Babbler

This photo is very special to me. I've grown up calling this bird a "happy family" because they travel in happy family groups chattering to each other constantly. Only over the past few years I am seeing fewer and fewer of them. The group was down to seven members a couple of years ago. Only three returned last winter and now this winter there is just this one bird. It still chatters incessantly but there are no answers to his calls.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Wow. That's pretty sad Margaret but unfortunately, all too common.

I haven't posted any shots of our backyard birds for ages but fortunately they are still around - or at least they have been until now. A few days ago, "developers" or as I prefer to call them, "urban vandals" cleared a block two doors down from us of all the gum trees and other smaller trees ready for three houses to be built on what was previously 1 block with a large house on it. Consequently, many of our birds have lost their nesting and shelter trees. Interesting to see the effect in the longer term :-(
August 7th, 2021  
Mark Prince ace
Lovely image, but a sad story. Does it breed where the bad fires have been happening ?
August 7th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
@terryliv Yes. Urban vandals indeed. When I saw the extent of land clearing while I was on the Gold Coast recently, my heart went out to our native wildlife. What chance do they have?
August 7th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
@markp They are spread all down the east coast and, although our area of Queensland escaped the fires, they would have been right in the middle of the New South Wales and Victorian Fire areas. They are listed as moderately common across Australia.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise