Against an Eastern Sunset Sky by ubobohobo
Photo 2218

Against an Eastern Sunset Sky

With our changing climate and the resulting mild winter, the mulberry tree is fruiting. The ever-observant cockatoos are on to it and drop by for an out-of-season treat before roosting.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
607% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
