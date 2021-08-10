Sign up
Photo 2221
Cranky Baby
This baby little chap has got himself into a real state trying to convince his parents to feed him. He threw such a tantrum. It was funny to watch. To the parents credit they did not give in.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Tags
bird
,
galah
