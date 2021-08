Coming in to Land

A tiny, black, native bee coming into feast on the grevillea blooms. We keep a native bee hive in the back yard. We rescued it from a giant gum tree that fell victim of a cyclone. We sawed off the section of limb containing the nest during the night while the bees were hopefully asleep in side, closed off each end then hung it from a tree in the garden. The bees never seemed to miss a beat and still occupy it several years later.