On the Farm by ubobohobo
Photo 2226

On the Farm

Time to drop off the bucket and pick up the hay grab. The hay is baled tonight.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
bkb in the city
Great rural scene
August 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely rural scene, love the inclusion of the cows.
August 19th, 2021  
