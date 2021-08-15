Sign up
Photo 2226
On the Farm
Time to drop off the bucket and pick up the hay grab. The hay is baled tonight.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
0
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2227
photos
51
followers
65
following
610% complete
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
19th August 2021 3:00pm
Tags
cattle
,
landscape
,
rural
,
tmachinery
bkb in the city
Great rural scene
August 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely rural scene, love the inclusion of the cows.
August 19th, 2021
