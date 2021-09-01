Sign up
Photo 2243
A Welcome to Spring
The intricacies of nature never cease to amaze me. The variety of shapes, textures and colours in this tiny little wild passion flower have me spell bound.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
0
0
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
Tags
flower
,
passion
