Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2244
A Weed
This photo adds some truth to this quote from anonymous:
A weed is simply a plant that wants to grow where people want something else to grow.
In blaming nature, people mistake the culprit. Weeds are people's idea , not nature’s.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
2245
photos
52
followers
65
following
615% complete
View this month »
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
3rd September 2021 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close