Southern Boobook Owl by ubobohobo
Photo 2246

Southern Boobook Owl

Captured by torch light when I went to investigate what had upset the barnyard. I found this owl settled in a tree above the hens roost.
They did not welcome his visit.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
