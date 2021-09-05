55 Years On

As a young newly wed I walked down the ridge at the end of this walkway to milk a cow at my father-in-laws pig farm. This pathway would have passed through the centre of the sow's farrowing pen. Mum, Dad and pig farm are long gone. The land has remained undeveloped until this year. We still live further along the ridge to the right but yesterday, 55 years on, when the family gathered we drove down to inspect the newly completed Communities and Families Precinct - a cooperative project of the Gladstone Regional Council and the Salvation Army. Our family's link has been remembered in the naming of the street that brings you to the site as Pengelly Street.