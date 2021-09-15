Sign up
Photo 2256
Surviving in Suburbia
One of a tiny mob of whiptails that have been trapped in suburbia. Their little patch of bushland is now surrounded by housing. But they are survivors. Each female I saw this morning is carrying a joey in her pouch.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
