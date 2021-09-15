Previous
Surviving in Suburbia by ubobohobo
Surviving in Suburbia

One of a tiny mob of whiptails that have been trapped in suburbia. Their little patch of bushland is now surrounded by housing. But they are survivors. Each female I saw this morning is carrying a joey in her pouch.
