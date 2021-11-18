Sign up
Photo 2318
18 Nov - Beehive
My talented cousin has turned his hand to woodwork in his retirement from the land, This is a hive he has made for native bees He has placed it in the corner of his garden. It is amazing the works he has created over the past few years.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
