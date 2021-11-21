Previous
21 After the Rain by ubobohobo
21 After the Rain

Green, green, green, an all too rare a sight in my part of the world for the past few months. You know there is plenty of grass when you can hear the cows munching as they feed past the house. And at last they have plenty to munch on.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Margaret Pengelly

As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
