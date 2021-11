29 Nov - Siblings

The noise these guys make is so annoying - a monotonous, eeeeee. They can keep it up for hours. The parent birds leave them in the trees around the house during the day for protection, I expect. I've been working in the garden and these two have preened each other alternately most of the morning - lovely to watch but the constant noise really gets to me. Still, the silence is golden once they decided to stop.