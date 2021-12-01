Previous
Dec 1 - Butterfly. by ubobohobo
Butterfly, butterfly, Where do you go?

Where the sun shines, And where the buds grow.

But not in this case. I'm sheltering from the rain.

Speaking of flying. Where has the year gone? Welcome December.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
