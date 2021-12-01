Sign up
Photo 2334
Dec 1 - Butterfly.
Butterfly, butterfly, Where do you go?
Where the sun shines, And where the buds grow.
But not in this case. I'm sheltering from the rain.
Speaking of flying. Where has the year gone? Welcome December.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Margaret Pengelly
@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
