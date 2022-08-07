Previous
Chilly Winter Winds by ubobohobo
Photo 2400

Chilly Winter Winds

A fledgling little friar bird fluffed up against the chill winter wind blowing today. Winter is really settling in.
7th August 2022

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
