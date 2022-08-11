Previous
Next
Wood Duck by ubobohobo
Photo 2404

Wood Duck

Warren drew my attention to a pair of wood ducks who have been feeding in the house paddock each afternoon. Look how well the female is camouflaged amongst the winter grass.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Margaret Pengelly

@ubobohobo
As a retired teacher living with my husband on a farm in rural Australia, I enjoy travelling the world through the photography of fellow 365ers....
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise