Previous
Next
I see you by uccellino
36 / 365

I see you

You can see the feathers over his ears (towards left) are a different texture. They are almost see through if you look at an individual ear feather!
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Uccellino Grigio

@uccellino
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise