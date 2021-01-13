Previous
Nuts by uerks
12 / 365

Nuts

Our furry friend deciding which feeder to divebomb next.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
3% complete

