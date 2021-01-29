Previous
Next
Plastic Pop by uerks
28 / 365

Plastic Pop

Bubbles clinging to the side of a bottle of water.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise