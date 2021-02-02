Previous
From Pillar to Post by uerks
32 / 365

From Pillar to Post

A pigeon on their way to work (i.e. eat).
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
8% complete

Miloň Jiroušek
Nice shot
February 2nd, 2021  
