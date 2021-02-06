Previous
Round Robin by uerks
36 / 365

Round Robin

Beautiful day for a walk, Robin spotted me and stopped for a photo.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
9% complete

