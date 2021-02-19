Previous
Worth The Wait by uerks
49 / 365

Worth The Wait

It's been a busy week, I've had little time to think about photography and I think this week's shots reflect that.
Still, I've earned this beer (Chimay Blanc for anyone interested).
Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
Gemma P ace
Enjoy 😊
February 19th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers!
February 19th, 2021  
