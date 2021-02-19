Sign up
Worth The Wait
It's been a busy week, I've had little time to think about photography and I think this week's shots reflect that.
Still, I've earned this beer (Chimay Blanc for anyone interested).
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Kevin Smith
@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
6
2
365
X-T3
19th February 2021 7:30pm
beer
bubbles
Gemma P
ace
Enjoy 😊
February 19th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers!
February 19th, 2021
