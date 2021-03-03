Previous
KAPOWWW!! by uerks
61 / 365

KAPOWWW!!

Got my first vaccine jab today.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
JackieR ace
Geting mine later today!!!
March 3rd, 2021  
