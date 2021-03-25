Previous
Next
His Favourite Hat by uerks
83 / 365

His Favourite Hat

Dad would have been 92 today.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Kevin Smith

@uerks
Living in Hampshire, UK. First go at a 365 project.
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise