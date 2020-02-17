Sign up
Photo 962
Got to get that shot!
Slippery rocks, heeled boots and crashing waves did not stop these women from getting their IG worthy shots, and I thank them for giving me something more exciting than a pile of rocks to shoot, though it is a very beautiful pile of rocks!
My more usual b&w style can be found here
https://365project.org/ukandie1/extras/2019-12-04
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Ukandie!
ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
4th December 2019 10:49am
Tags
ireland
,
giantscauseway
