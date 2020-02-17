Previous
Got to get that shot! by ukandie1
Got to get that shot!

Slippery rocks, heeled boots and crashing waves did not stop these women from getting their IG worthy shots, and I thank them for giving me something more exciting than a pile of rocks to shoot, though it is a very beautiful pile of rocks!

My more usual b&w style can be found here https://365project.org/ukandie1/extras/2019-12-04
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

