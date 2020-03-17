Sign up
Photo 963
Just Finn and Me!
A quiet walk in a normally bustling park.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
1
1
Ukandie!
ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
1164
photos
140
followers
46
following
263% complete
Tags
chicago
,
finn
Walks @ 7
ace
Welcome back, hope you and yours are safe and well. Very much like the strong shadow and the lines within it as well. Fav!
March 18th, 2020
