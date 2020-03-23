Previous
Dream Time! by ukandie1
Photo 969

Dream Time!

So like most dogs, Finn's life evolves around, food, toys, play, walks and a ton of time sleeping...even in the middle of the day!

Yep still more cell phone shots, i am being too lazy!

I am finding comfort in posting to 365 again, hope you are all well!
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Richard Sayer ace
That is one contented dog... and so glad to have you back Andie.
March 23rd, 2020  
