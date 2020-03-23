Sign up
Photo 969
Dream Time!
So like most dogs, Finn's life evolves around, food, toys, play, walks and a ton of time sleeping...even in the middle of the day!
Yep still more cell phone shots, i am being too lazy!
I am finding comfort in posting to 365 again, hope you are all well!
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
1
0
Ukandie!
ace
@ukandie1
2017 on 365 is a blend of experimenting with photography and documenting my life....my gritty b&w shots can be found on Instagram Just a Brit...
1170
photos
139
followers
46
following
265% complete
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
23rd March 2020 2:40pm
Tags
chicago
,
finn
Richard Sayer
ace
That is one contented dog... and so glad to have you back Andie.
March 23rd, 2020
