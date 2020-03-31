Previous
Embracing Clutter! by ukandie1
Photo 976

Embracing Clutter!

Our daughter is at home with us as we are following the 'stay at home' order, but I have to admit the majority of the footwear is mine!

April will be the month I finally pick up my camera again!
