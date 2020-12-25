Previous
Respect!! by uliherseywebcom
1 / 365

Respect!!

Respect human life! Our Christmas dinner and gift exchange with our grown children who no longer live in our household!
25th December 2020

Through my eyes

@uliherseywebcom
