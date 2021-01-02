Previous
Next
A snowman for Dave’s Birthday! by uliherseywebcom
9 / 365

A snowman for Dave’s Birthday!

Love you honey. Wanted to make you a snowman just like you made me one!
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Through my eyes

@uliherseywebcom
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise