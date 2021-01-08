Previous
Next
Childhood Memories! by uliherseywebcom
15 / 365

Childhood Memories!

Fond memories of sitting at a farmer friend’s table and having the grandma embroidering the tablecloth with Schwalm embroidery. She tried to teach me but I was too young to follow along but thought it was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Through my eyes

@uliherseywebcom
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise