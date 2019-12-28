Previous
berry farm by ulla
Photo 464

berry farm

we went to a berry farm today with my daughter and her family to pick our own strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. They came over for a bbq afterwards and our grandsons ate all of our berries we picked! haha. what are grandparents for?
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Ulrika

@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
