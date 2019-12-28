Sign up
Photo 464
berry farm
we went to a berry farm today with my daughter and her family to pick our own strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. They came over for a bbq afterwards and our grandsons ate all of our berries we picked! haha. what are grandparents for?
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th December 2019 1:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
