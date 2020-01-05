Previous
succulent corner by ulla
Photo 466

succulent corner

I have an outdoor reading corner which has a few potted succulents - such a relaxing place for my summer holidays...
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Ulrika

@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
Fr1da
A magnificent succulent and one of my favourites !
January 5th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful, I love the perspective :)
January 5th, 2020  
