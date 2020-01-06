Sign up
Photo 467
holidays are great for puzzles...
my grandsons are finally old enough for jigsaw puzzles, we did this one on Monday...
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
960
photos
68
followers
112
following
127% complete
Views
6
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
5th January 2020 9:00pm
Public
