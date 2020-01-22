Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 469
Kookaburra
Kookaburras were brought in to Tasmania to eat snakes, kookaburras also eat native lizards and affect native birds.
"One of the big issues with kookaburras is they are really renowned nest robbers"
"If you've got a fairly isolated patch of habitat where you've got some native birds nesting and you get a family of kookaburras moving in, you can quickly lose those smaller birds."
Only found out recently they are a bit of a pest here... I still think they are lovely to photograph!
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
964
photos
68
followers
112
following
128% complete
View this month »
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Latest from all albums
465
466
324
467
468
325
469
170
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd January 2020 2:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
I wasn't aware they were pests either. We lived in Sydney for a while, and I had one who visited our deck rail on a regular basis. He would take food from my hand.
January 22nd, 2020
Ulrika
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
I think that it's mainly in Tasmania it's an issue because there is a growing number of them here now... they are pretty curious and smart birds though...
January 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close