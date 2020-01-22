Kookaburra

Kookaburras were brought in to Tasmania to eat snakes, kookaburras also eat native lizards and affect native birds.



"One of the big issues with kookaburras is they are really renowned nest robbers"



"If you've got a fairly isolated patch of habitat where you've got some native birds nesting and you get a family of kookaburras moving in, you can quickly lose those smaller birds."



Only found out recently they are a bit of a pest here... I still think they are lovely to photograph!