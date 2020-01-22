Previous
Kookaburra by ulla
Kookaburra

Kookaburras were brought in to Tasmania to eat snakes, kookaburras also eat native lizards and affect native birds.

"One of the big issues with kookaburras is they are really renowned nest robbers"

"If you've got a fairly isolated patch of habitat where you've got some native birds nesting and you get a family of kookaburras moving in, you can quickly lose those smaller birds."

Only found out recently they are a bit of a pest here... I still think they are lovely to photograph!
Ulrika

I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
Carole G ace
I wasn't aware they were pests either. We lived in Sydney for a while, and I had one who visited our deck rail on a regular basis. He would take food from my hand.
January 22nd, 2020  
Ulrika ace
@yorkshirekiwi I think that it's mainly in Tasmania it's an issue because there is a growing number of them here now... they are pretty curious and smart birds though...
January 22nd, 2020  
