rainy days

it's been a long time not being here... I have had quite a rollercoaster of a year, last year my own health did a nose dive but that has settled but this year my husband is battling with his cancer again... good news is I did get full time permanent hours at my work which means we have a stable income but I am pretty exhausted with work and all the hospital visits and appointments. We have made a few visits to emergency recently too ... trying to stay positive and hope we can find a bit of a break soon!