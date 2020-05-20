Previous
rainy days by ulla
rainy days

it's been a long time not being here... I have had quite a rollercoaster of a year, last year my own health did a nose dive but that has settled but this year my husband is battling with his cancer again... good news is I did get full time permanent hours at my work which means we have a stable income but I am pretty exhausted with work and all the hospital visits and appointments. We have made a few visits to emergency recently too ... trying to stay positive and hope we can find a bit of a break soon!
Ulrika

I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland)
Pigeons Farm ace
Fantastic to see you! I have thought of you so very often. It is wonderful news about your full time job, but I am sorry to hear about your health and that of your husbands. I pray that you get a break soon. Keep positive :)
May 20th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
I was so excited to see you here, that I forgot to say that this is such a great photo. I love how even though the view is blurred through the rain, the photo is so bright and cheery, just waiting for the rain to be wiped away to reveal the beauty behind.
May 20th, 2020  
Ulrika ace
thanks.... I have so much to be positive about... and I am going to work hard at keeping my focus on those things because worrying doesn't change anything!! and your description of the picture is true... just how I am feeling... x
May 20th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
When do all your student return to school? or have they already?
May 20th, 2020  
Ulrika ace
we have nearly half of our students back already but Monday they can all return if they want to not sure if they all will though. We have really missed our students!!
May 20th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
our daughters school must all return on Monday. It will be interesting to see how many actually turn up. The online learning has been great but also had its challenges.
May 20th, 2020  
Ulrika ace
Oh yes I didn't even think you would have had that challenge, I have been so oblivious to it all really because I have no children at home and work has been pretty normal really for me! did your girls have online classes or just lessons to do at their own pace? Our students are using canvas and these are all available as hard copy picked up and dropped off each Friday from the school hall (staggered pick ups)
May 20th, 2020  
