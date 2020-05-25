Previous
Next
what did I do today? by ulla
Photo 476

what did I do today?

this is how some of my students solved my problem of not being able to share their photo... doing small groups of art every morning this week with students we are re enforcing our school values now that they are all back together!
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Ulrika

ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
another great way would be to hold them above their heads and only photograph showing a tip of the head but no face. I hope they are happy being back at school again :)
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise