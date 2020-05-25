Sign up
Photo 476
what did I do today?
this is how some of my students solved my problem of not being able to share their photo... doing small groups of art every morning this week with students we are re enforcing our school values now that they are all back together!
25th May 2020
25th May 20
1
0
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
976
photos
60
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
24th May 2020 11:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
another great way would be to hold them above their heads and only photograph showing a tip of the head but no face. I hope they are happy being back at school again :)
May 25th, 2020
