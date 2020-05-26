Sign up
Photo 477
day two..
I had a group of 8 students today doing their art work :)
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Ulrika
ace
@ulla
I am an artist and photographer from Launceston Tasmania (born in Finland) - my parents gave me the artist name Ulrika when I was born...
