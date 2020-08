winter wonderland

I found another couple of pictures that I did a re edit on to make the white more obvious. I really wish I had spent more time on photo's and settings but it was like the middle of the night and I had a 6 am start at work... ugh. I did try to really enjoy the moment though and not stress too much about getting it perfect. it was such a surreal experience. they said it was nearly 100 years since it snowed in the city of Launceston like it did... (best viewed on white... lol )